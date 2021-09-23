The conservancy, along with its partner groups, has identified a number of “hot spots,” or stressed sections, along the roughly 2,190-mile, 14-state trail. For example, campers have outnumbered campsites on the 78-mile stretch in Georgia, especially in the spring, when NoBos (northbound trekkers) set off for their months-long journey. They leave in their wake all kinds of waste. At Franconia Ridge in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, hikers have been improperly parking their cars along Interstate 93, crushing the alpine vegetation and jamming summits. North Carolina’s Max Patch had been suffering from a litany of ills — hikers pilfering fence posts for firewood, blocking emergency vehicle access with their cars and disrupting bird nesting sites, among other violations — before the Pisgah National Forest banned camping on the mountain until June 30, 2023.