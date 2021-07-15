Itinerary for first-timers: Plan on staying at least four days and visiting the six islands (Vagar, Streymoy, Eysturoy, Kunoy, Vidoy and Bordoy) connected by roads. (Operate out of Torshavn, on Streymoy.) From the airport, on Vagar, stop in the scenic, historic hamlet of Bour, with its wee lanes and black-painted church. Mulafossur is Vagar’s much photographed waterfall, plunging hundreds of feet to the sea. Walkable Torshavn has cafes, galleries and shopping emporia. Scope out the art and cultural events at the National Gallery of the Faroe Islands, Nordic House and the Steinprent workshop and gallery, where you can watch demonstrations of traditional lithography. It’s an easy two-hour hike from Torshavn to Kirkjubour, an ancient seaside village. If you have time and want to experience a placid, tiny island, take a ferry to Nolsoy. On Eysturoy, with its arresting offshore sea stacks (rock formations), another memorable sight is the dramatic, 650-foot-long gorge in the 400-year-old village of Gjogv. You may even spot seals.