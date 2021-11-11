Last winter, there was a two-week period when Jackson Hole didn’t get any snow. Rather than be sad there wasn’t any powder, I happily fat-biked every day. Starting from my house, I rode a half-mile on snow-covered streets to a trailhead in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. There, I turned onto a snow-covered, groomed single-track trail. Depending on how much time and energy I had, I would either ride a switchbacking trail through a forest of lodgepole pines to a saddle near the backside of Snow King Mountain, the small ski area just south of downtown Jackson, and soak in the views of four mountain ranges; an undulating trail on the forested hillside above Cache Creek, where I’d sometimes see moose; or alongside Cache Creek, on an old mining road that I shared with Nordic skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers.