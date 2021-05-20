On the five-hour drive back to Chicago, we reflected on the trip. It was such a different experience than trips in the past, and not just because it involved a car rather than a plane. After a year of relative solitude and stress and grief and introspection, we had recalibrated. As in so many aspects of our lives, the things we had taken for granted — health, friendship, travel, novelty — had become luxuries. It’s those things that shaped this trip. On past trips, if someone asked me about a favorite experience, I’d likely name a city or a neighborhood or maybe a restaurant. On this trip, the favorites were less tangible, and cast a light on the things that have felt so absent during the pandemic. I loved the new-to-me mountain views of Tennessee and North Carolina and the rolling hills of Kentucky. I relished hugging friends and swapping pandemic survival stories. I was energized talking to strangers in real life. Being away from the same backdrop, day after day, Neil and I found we were sleeping more soundly and laughing like we used to.