Upon our arrival, Tuuli found herself in heaven. Our room was decked out with a large pet bed for her to lounge on, bowls for food and water, a chew toy and a fully loaded pet waste bag dispenser. The staff was probably more excited to see her than they were her human companions — not that I blame them. I was glad Tuuli has a loving disposition and is taking to her training well. When people came up to her, she happily reveled in their attention. My wife had her sitting obediently when we were checking in. Dogs that aren’t trained yet, or who spook around strangers, might not be ready for a hotel visit. Consider how your pet will feel and the other guests’ experiences, then plan accordingly.