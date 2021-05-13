Until the passage of the Airline Deregulation Act in 1978, image was a vitally important way for airlines to distinguish themselves from competitors. “Everyone was charged the same fares, so the only way that these airlines competed was via product,” said Kaunteya Chitnis, senior vice president of acquisitions and development for MCR, which developed and runs New York’s TWA Hotel, which is retrofitted into the 1962 mid-century-modern-style TWA Flight Center at John F. Kennedy Airport. “That’s why there was so much emphasis on the uniforms and the champagnes served onboard. They wanted to make people feel like travel was something different and special.” Flight attendants played a major role in doing that.