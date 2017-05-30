This post will be updated.
Wendy Wu Tours is offering free companion air on select 2017 and 2018 tours in China, Japan, Myanmar and Southeast Asia. For example, the 13-day Discover Japan trip starts at $12,630 for two travelers, a savings of $1,350, and includes air from New York’s JFK Airport to Tokyo, with return from Osaka; hotel lodging; 12 breakfasts, 10 lunches and 11 dinners; tour guides and entrance fees; ground transportation; and taxes. Book by June 30. Info: 877-993-6399, wendywutours.com.
Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico has a deal, with 30 percent savings. The Summer Liftoff Package starts at $165 for two guests and includes a one-night stay at the new Blake at Taos Ski Valley, scenic chairlift ride and breakfast at 192 at the Blake. Add a $33 resort fee and 14 percent tax. Book by June 20; stay through Oct. 8. Info: 800-776-1111, skitaos.com .
Andrea Sachs
Prices were verified at publish time, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.