Wendy Wu Tours is offering free companion air on its Glories of China tour, which starts in Shanghai, pictured. (Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

This post will be updated.

Package

Wendy Wu Tours is offering free companion air on select 2017 and 2018 tours in China, Japan, Myanmar and Southeast Asia. For example, the 13-day Discover Japan trip starts at $12,630 for two travelers, a savings of $1,350, and includes air from New York’s JFK Airport to Tokyo, with return from Osaka; hotel lodging; 12 breakfasts, 10 lunches and 11 dinners; tour guides and entrance fees; ground transportation; and taxes. Book by June 30. Info: 877-993-6399, wendywutours.com.

Land

Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico has a deal, with 30 percent savings. The Summer Liftoff Package starts at $165 for two guests and includes a one-night stay at the new Blake at Taos Ski Valley, scenic chairlift ride and breakfast at 192 at the Blake. Add a $33 resort fee and 14 percent tax. Book by June 20; stay through Oct. 8. Info: 800-776-1111, skitaos.com .

Andrea Sachs

rices were verified at publish time, but deals sell out and availability is not guaranteed. Some restrictions may apply.