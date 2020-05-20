Parking

Reagan National and Washington Dulles International airports, which are both run by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, closed their economy parking lots, which require shuttle service to the airport terminal. Passengers can park in the garages that are within walking distance for the same rate as economy parking: $17 a day or $6 per hour at National’s Terminal A and B/C garages, and $10 a day or $6 per hour at Dulles’s Terminal Lot and Garage 1. Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport closed its long-term, express and valet lots. Passengers can walk to the terminal from the hourly garage but must catch a shuttle from the daily garage. To protect the driver, customers will board and exit through the rear doors. The airport reduced the daily garage rate to $8 per day, the same price as the long-term lot; the hourly garage still costs $4 per hour or $22 a day. BWI spokesman Jonathan Dean said “robust cleaning efforts are in place for the shuttle bus fleet” by a shuttle contractor.

Main terminal and baggage claim

The MWAA oversees these areas at Dulles and National and is adhering to the guidelines issued by several federal and state agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health. The airports are paying extra attention to such high-touch areas as handrails, escalators, elevator buttons and restroom doors. Signage in public spaces, such as the baggage claim area, shares hygienic tips advocated by the CDC. The terminals are open only to ticketed passengers, airport employees and visitors meeting arriving passengers. BWI has also restricted access to its terminal to ticketed passengers and airport staff. Since the outbreak, the cleaning crew has doubled down on handrails, elevator buttons and other oft-handled surfaces. Top Dog Services, a contractor based in Montgomery County, is using electrostatic cleaning in the terminal.

Concessions

MarketPlace Development, which runs the food and retail shops at the Virginia airports, has closed many of its businesses during the pandemic. Passengers can choose among 11 dining and convenience stores at National and 18 establishments at Dulles. (The numbers can change by day or per demand.) No full-service dining options are currently available, only grab-and-go at the news stands and takeout at the restaurants. Sidney Woods, senior director of marketing at MarketPlace, said the concessions are following CDC guidelines. For instance, all employees wear masks. The company has also installed signs and markers to encourage social distancing and switched to contact-less payment methods, such as self-checkout. At BWI, the individual food and retail vendors are responsible for cleaning their areas. Many have temporarily closed or reduced their hours and altered their dining experience to takeout (Silver Diner) or limited menus (McDonald’s). Floor markers help customers stay six feet apart. The airport’s concessions developer, Fraport Maryland, is in charge of the food courts, where seating has been spaced out to ensure safe distancing. Roam Fitness closed its workout facility, but its retail section remains open. Customers and employees must wear masks when visiting BWI’s restaurants and shops.

Information desks

Volunteers with Travelers Aid International run the information desks at Dulles and National. In March, the organization closed the desks and booths. Volunteers with Dulles now answer questions by phone from home, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. BWI’s information desks are open with limited hours.

Security checkpoints

Since the start of the crisis, the Transportation Security Administration has been rolling out safety features at its security checkpoints. According to Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, the agency has implemented social distancing measures and reduced direct contact with travelers. Among the precautions: Officers may “meter” passengers as they enter the security line and stagger the use of lanes. TSA installed plexiglass shields at the ID-checking podiums at Dulles and National and designed and constructed protective buffers at BWI. Employees are frequently cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and screening equipment, such as bins. Officers wear nitrile gloves, and travelers may ask the officer to slip on new gloves for their turn. Travelers can wear masks but may have to adjust their face covering if the officer needs to confirm their identity or the mask sets off the screening equipment. To reduce exposure of personal items, TSA is urging travelers to forgo the bins and place their cellphone, lip balm and other small objects in their carry-on. Passengers can bring through security individually packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes and one liquid hand sanitizer container of up to 12 ounces. Unfortunately, there is no way to conduct a pat-down from six feet away.

Ticket counters and gate areas

The airlines are in charge of the ticket counters and gate areas. American Airlines said it has amped up its cleaning procedures and erected stanchions in the name of social distancing. All staff must wear masks, and during the boarding process, the agents will remind passengers to do the same. To minimize contact, passengers scan their own boarding pass. The airline is also handing out masks and sanitizer. United is urging social distancing with signage and tape placed six feet away from the ticket counters. The airline is also introducing sneeze guards at check-in counters and baggage service counters, updating digital screens to promote social distancing, and closing kiosks.

Wheelchairs

The airlines are responsible for wheelchair services. According to American Airlines, the chairs are wiped down after each use and the attendants must wear masks.

Luggage carts

Smarte Carte runs the baggage carts at all three airports. The company did not respond to a request for information about their cleaning process.

Immigration and customs area