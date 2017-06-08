Our readers share tales of their ramblings around the world.

Who: Cheryl Leaman (the author) and her husband, Carlo Iannandrea, both of Chantilly, Va.

Where, when, why: We spent two weeks in Peru, visiting Lima, Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu and Lake Titicaca. I’ve been intrigued by Machu Picchu since I was a little girl and would read my grandpa’s National Geographic magazines, which were always stacked by his La-Z-Boy recliner. For three decades, I collected magazine articles and newspaper clips about Machu Picchu for the day I would make my dream a reality. My husband gave me the book “The Road to Machu Picchu” and we decided to celebrate my 50th birthday by hiking the Inca Trail.

Highlights and high points: This trip was a journey where we simply lived in the moment. The Peruvian culture captured us in every sense of the word. In the Sacred Valley, we walked the same cobblestone streets built by the Inca empire hundreds of years ago. We not only hiked the Inca trail to Machu Picchu, we climbed Huayna Picchu. Going up the mountain’s “stairs of death” was a physical effort that defied anything I had ever done. But sitting on the top of the mountain and looking down at the ruins made it worth it; it was a real “pinch me” moment. On Lake Titicaca, we visited the Uros Islands (floating islands made of reeds) and stayed in a local family’s home. The night sky was brilliant, with millions of stars so bright it felt as if we could reach up and touch them.

Getting acclimated to the altitude (the highest we experienced was 12,700 feet) was easier than expected. We found that sucking on coca candies or leaves and staying hydrated with water and lots of coca tea minimized the effects of thinner air.

Cultural connection or disconnect: I brought a large tote bag filled with dental kits, colored pencils, coloring books and stickers to give to Peruvian children in some of the remote areas we visited. I will never forget the look of wonder on the faces of the youngsters as they were handed these treasures, nor the triumphant fist pumps of a little girl who ran down a dirt road with her goodies clutched in her hands. She returned to us within 10 minutes with two other girls in tow!

Biggest laugh or cry: We hiked the Inca Trail from milepost 104 near Winay Wayna, thru the Sun Gate and into Machu Picchu. The hike was far more difficult than I had anticipated, along four miles that gained 6,000 feet in elevation. Ninety minutes into the hike, we had to stop because I was suffering from dehydration. Our guide felt that we should turn back, but I was determined to fulfill my long-held dream. We trudged on, and 6.5 hours later we arrived at the Sun Gate and I saw Machu Picchu before me. The tears were instantaneous. It was surreal to see before me the architectural masterpiece that had captivated me from childhood. Though I was physically exhausted, and on the verge of collapse, I stood there, awestruck, with tears streaming down my face and my hands over my mouth.

How unexpected: Our whole experience in the Sacred Valley and Lake Titicaca regions filled us with a deep sense of peace. The people live simple lives, some without electricity and indoor plumbing. But they work hard and play hard. They are happy and content, and willing to share what little they have with travelers. I didn’t expect to feel so “at home” in such a distant and remote area.

Favorite memento or memory: We came back from Peru with a few souvenirs — items made from alpaca wool and handmade pottery. But the best mementos are the memories of the physicality of our trip — being at high altitude, having conversations with our guides, Jose and Javier, and feeling the sense of inner peace and spirituality we gained from our interactions with the Peruvians.

