BERLIN — Germany’s transport minister is calling for a cut in tax on long-distance train travel to encourage more people to travel by rail and advance climate protection.

Andreas Scheuer told Wednesday’s edition of mass-circulation daily Bild that value-added tax on long-distance train tickets should be cut from 19 percent to the reduced rate of 7 percent that is levied on many essential everyday items. He said that would save railway travelers up to 400 million euros ($452 million) per year.

Railway journeys of up to 50 kilometers (31 miles) are already taxed at 7 percent.

The German government recently set up a “climate Cabinet” to coordinate efforts to combat climate change. Scheuer has been accused of being overly reluctant to take on the powerful auto industry and tackle car emissions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.