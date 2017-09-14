In the city of York, Pa., a statue of the Marquis de Lafayette — the famous French major general in the Revolutionary War — smiles wryly. His facial features are overexaggerated; he bears some semblance to a cartoon. One arm is outstretched with a drink in mid-toast.
Made of bronze and wearing a blue-tinted officer’s coat with red trim, the marquis could almost be mistaken for a street performer, the kind who are gilt head-to-toe and suddenly come alive. If I could only drop Lafayette a few quarters and make him divulge his secrets, I would.
I had, for a while, been planning to visit the city and soak up its early American history. York, located on the edge of Amish country, was the capital for a brief time in 1777 and 1778 while the Continental Congress met there.
But as I prepared for my trip, the historical minutiae began to fade into the background while a far richer story emerged. It was a tale of abiding friendship, deep loyalty and a toast — mixed with a bit of mystery — and I resolved to get to the bottom of it.
The winter of 1777-1778, when the Continental Congress was stationed in York, was “probably the most unpopular [George] Washington ever was as a public figure,” Dan Roe, the vice president of interpretation at the York County History Center, told me. He mentioned this over coffee at the city’s Central Market, an imposing Romanesque Revival building that has been used by local farmers for more than 125 years. It offers full breakfasts and lunches as well as fresh produce, meat and baked goods, which would have been more food than Washington and his men could have fathomed while they lived cold, half-naked and starving 75 miles away at Valley Forge.
And that wasn’t Washington’s only problem.
The British had captured Philadelphia, forcing the Continental Congress to flee to York around the same time that Washington suffered Pennsylvania-based defeats at the battles of Brandywine and Germantown. A much-needed victory came when the ambitious American Maj. Gen. Horatio Gates won the second Battle of Saratoga, a major turning point in the war. However, the optics weren’t great for Washington, who was upstaged by his underling. On top of that, Gates had the gall to twist the knife, sending word of his victory directly to the Continental Congress — home to an anti-Washington contingent — over his commander in chief’s head.
The smartest route to Pittsburgh: The one with no shortcuts
Historians debate the extent to which delegates and officers were colluding to replace Washington with Gates, but suffice it to say, the behind-the-scenes wrangling and nasty letter-writing by candlelight was out of control.
If York once was notable for its small swarm of officers and congressmen, today it has herds of baby animals. In nearby Mount Wolf, there’s Alpacas of York, where 40 long-necked beasts, including a handful of their adolescents, capered about last November when I visited. And at Perrydell Farm Dairy, patrons are encouraged to pet the calves. And don’t forget the hogs — motorcycles being built at York’s Harley-Davidson factory, where visitors tour an orderly jungle of fenders, gas tanks and frames, all to the cacophony of constantly beeping machinery.
Unlike the animals of York, Washington never had children and Lafayette was about as close to a son as he got. The idealistic 20-year-old, oozing with military ambition and Revolutionary enthusiasm, no doubt reminded Washington of himself.
That’s why it’s not surprising that one night that winter, at Gates’s home in York, in front of a crowd of Washington’s detractors — some of whom were thought to be attempting to woo the marquis to their side — Lafayette raised a glass to honor his commander.
“It’s been touted as the toast that saved America,” said Dara Kane, who led my tour through York’s Colonial Complex, a cluster of ancient downtown buildings, including a re-creation of the courthouse where Congress met and the Gates House, where the Saratoga hero lived that winter. The Lafayette statue stands out front.
“The deep silence then grew deeper. None dared refuse the toast, but some merely raised their glasses to their lips, while others cautiously put them down untasted,” Lafayette recounted in his memoir, according to a 1907 history of York County. With that, he had signaled to Washington’s detractors where his loyalties lie and shamed them for backstabbing their commander.
The Continental Congress’s nine months in York were heady: The delegates adopted the Articles of Confederation and France signed an alliance, joining the war. These are facts which have been heavily documented. But as it would turn out, Lafayette’s toast was not.
As Roe explained, none of the other men recorded the toast, and Lafayette only mentioned it in a memoir published after his death. Even more apocryphal, the story didn’t gain traction until the 1800s and only then in local historiography and lore. So did it happen?
As Kane said: “You’ll have to decide on that on your own.”
After the turmoil of forming a nation, citizens of York County spent later years engaged in lighter pursuits, like the 1940s shoe salesman in Hellam Township who built a house in the shape of a giant work boot, which today doubles as an ice-cream parlor.
During my time in York, I happened to cross paths with a French documentary crew, which I assumed was filming something like the curious, nearby Haines Shoe House or perhaps the Lafayette statue. As it would turn out, they were filming a family that had moved to York from Uganda.
If the tale of the York toast is one of friendship, it’s also a story of the struggle to build a lasting and prosperous nation. I wondered whether Washington and his shoeless men at Valley Forge ever fathomed that there would be a giant boot near York or that people would travel from such far-flung places to get to the country they were fighting to create. It made me smile as I imagined Lafayette raising his glass.
Milfeld is a writer based in the District and Atlanta. Find her on Twitter: @GWcallsShotgun.
Central Market
34 W. Philadelphia St.
717-848-2243
Stalls of produce and baked goods plus lunch and coffee joints line the airy interior of this huge market, which was built in 1888. Grab a cheesesteak at Pepper’s Grille ($8.25) or a cup of joe at Take Five Expresso Bar, which has its own hours. General market open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday;
6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mi Caldero
605 S. George St., No. 120
717-854-1628
This Puerto Rican gem in an unassuming office complex has five stars on Google and Yelp for good reason. Try the mofongo (fried green plantains mixed with seasoning then shaped into a small cake and topped with meat), which starts at $9.99. Open 10 a.m. to
8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Colonial Complex
157 W. Market St.
717-848-1587
yorkhistorycenter.org/york-pa-museums
Tour a cluster of ancient buildings at this York centerpiece, including a 1741 tavern, a re-creation of the courthouse where the Continental Congress met and the General Horatio Gates House (which was rented by the American military leader). A statue of the Marquis de Lafayette stands out front. $15 for adults, $7 for children 6 to 18. Free for children 5 and under.
The Haines Shoe House
197 Shoe House Rd.
717-683-6328
This roadside attraction is a home shaped like a boot, which doubles as an ice-cream parlor. Tours are $5, children 5 and younger are free. Open the first day of spring through October, with varying hours.
Harley-Davidson factory tour
1425 Eden Rd.
877-883-1450
bit.ly/HarleyDavidsonFactoryTour
Check out York’s impressive Harley Vehicle Operations plant — a sea of fuel tanks and fenders — where the Touring, Softail, CVO and Trike models are made. A special behind-the-scenes “steel toe tour” takes enthusiasts extra close for $38. General tours are free to the public at regular intervals from 9 a.m. to
2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The “steel toe tours” are at 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Alpacas of York
445 Blossom Dr., Mount Wolf
717-495-8979
This farm just outside town is home to a large herd of alpacas as well as a small store where visitors can buy things such as alpaca fleece socks. See website for seasonal hours.
Perrydell Farm and Dairy
90 Indian Rock Dam Rd.
717-741-3485
Take a free self-guided tour of this working farm, where visitors can pet the calves. Afterward, stop at the store for some milk, cheese or ice cream. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
B.M.