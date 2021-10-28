Gatollari suggests channeling “that feeling you have when you go on a first date or you’re meeting your spouse’s friends for the first time.” You put your best self forward. And don’t lie to yourself about your confidence level. If this seemed like more fun when you were eating kettle corn and watching it on TV, you should reckon with that. “Ask yourself, ‘Can I honestly have fun and feel good while getting done what I need to get done, which is a paranormal investigation?’ ”