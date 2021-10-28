And that can be a problem. “Support relationships often serve as a buffer against the emotional impact of chronic strain,” Sumner says. “Just perceiving that you have someone in your life who is rooting for you, who uplifts you, is available or accessible if needed, confers some benefits to mental health.” But that mental health boost doesn’t require you to stay at a boutique hotel or super-expensive resort. So long as you have your good friends’ attention, be it in a pal’s family-free home for a weekend or at a budget campground, you can benefit. “If you can negotiate time to cultivate your relationship with a friend with whom you feel psychologically safe and free to express yourself authentically, you’re likely to feel a sense of validation and a deeper connection,” she says.