FILE - This May 22, 2019 file photo shows Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. The $2.6 billion Wynn resort casino is scheduled to open June 23 transforming a contaminated property into what is billed as a waterfront oasis. (Michael Dwyer, File/Associated Press)

EVERETT, Mass. — Encore Boston Harbor is opening after months of turmoil and uncertainty.

The $2.6 billion Wynn resort opening June 23 has transformed a contaminated property into a waterfront attraction.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria hopes the project can also turn around his city’s industrial reputation. But Boston commuters are bracing for a traffic nightmare.

Encore Boston Harbor President Robert DeSalvio says the casino will offer a range of luxurious transportation options to ease congestion, including water shuttles and coach buses.

Lasell College casino expert Paul DeBolle says the resort will likely fall short of its revenue projections, following a similar trend by other new Northeast casinos.

But Alex Bumazhny, who works for the ratings agency Fitch, says the casino is better placed to meet its revenue goals because it’s the lone casino approved for the affluent and populated Boston-area.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.