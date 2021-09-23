Later, we were reminded that technology can fail, too. After we made it back to town for lunch at Flatbread Company, the hostess took my name and cell number and said it would be a 30-minute wait. The restaurant texted me a link I could use to download its app and monitor our wait time. Rather than hopping on our phones while we waited, we wandered down to the ferry terminal to look at the schedules for the week. I took a picture of the schedule on the video board so I wouldn’t have to Google it as we planned the next day’s itinerary.