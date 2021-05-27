When the sun rose in the morning, it revealed a sky flirting between light blue and dark gray. The forecast was all over the place. It was definitely going to rain, but it wasn’t clear when or for how long. Wanting to ensure a full, but flexible, schedule, we plotted our activities in advance but left their timing open. This relieved the pressure of creating an itinerary on the fly, while allowing us to plan activities that would allow us to essentially stay podded up for our trip. We decided we would first go for a hike around Greenbrier Lake, just a short walk from our campsites, and then fish from the shore in the afternoon.