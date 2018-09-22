FILE - In this May, 9, 2018, file photo, visitors take pictures as Kilauea’s summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will reopen its main gates Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, welcoming carloads of visitors eager to see Kilauea’s new summit crater and the area where a longstanding lava lake once bubbled near the surface. The park has been closed for 135 days as volcanic activity caused explosive eruptions, earthquakes and the collapse of the famed Halemaumau crater. (Jae C. Hong, File/Associated Press)

HONOLULU — A national park in Hawaii is reopening after being closed for more than four months because of Kilauea volcano’s latest eruption.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park officials are bracing for long lines and crammed roads as visitors flock to the park Saturday. The reopening coincides with National Public Lands Day, so admission will be free.

The park’s acting spokeswoman Shanelle Saunders says well over 5,000 people are expected to visit the volcano on Saturday.

While interest is high, accommodations will be somewhat limited. Damage to the park closed about 30 percent of its former parking capacity.

Kilauea has been active for decades. But the eruption that began in May has transformed both the park and the rural Big Island coastline that surrounds it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.