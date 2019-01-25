SAN FRANCISCO — Officials say a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to New York City was diverted to San Francisco after an attendant died of an apparent heart attack.

San Francisco airport spokesman Doug Yakel says Hawaiian Airlines Flight 50 landed in San Francisco Thursday night after a flight crew member had “a suspected heart attack.”

Yakel says medical personnel attempted CPR during the flight, but suspended these efforts prior to landing.

The San Mateo County Coroner declared the flight crew member deceased on arrival.

Yakel says the passengers were put on other flights.

Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

