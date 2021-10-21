These past months, my hikes have taken me no farther than the trails of Griffith Park near my home in Los Angeles. The paths are often crowded with fellow city dwellers, who, like me, are anxious to escape the stress of the pandemic. I’ve seen an increase in trash. There are paper masks, beer cans and knotted dog poop bags left like party favors at the side of the trail. As I gather the junk, it’s hard for me to square the idea that, for some, a desire to be in nature might coexist with a lack of regard for nature.