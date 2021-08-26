A few years ago, I visited Sedona, Ariz., and was captivated by its red rocks. When a friend told me there were even more colored rocks in Utah, I added it to my bucket list. During the shutdowns this past year, I remembered the Utah option and began researching what was there and how to put together a trip to celebrate my big birthday in 2021. Using information from the Internet and with help from Dave Hansford, visitor services and welcome center coordinator for the Utah Office of Tourism, I mapped out where to go and what to do. In February, after my second coronavirus vaccine dose, I started making reservations for June, betting that places would be open by then.