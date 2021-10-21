As visitors approach, the grandeur of the place emerges: the gold leaf applied around the outside of the very tall windows and the seemingly countless classical statues that punctuate the terraces. Off on a distant hill is the famous Cascade, completed in 1696 and subsequently enlarged, its wide stone steps carrying sheets of water down about 200 feet. The side of the house has its own approach, as impressive as the front view seen from the twisting road. To see this most iconic view of Chatsworth, walk to the far end of the reflecting canal completed in 1703. The 1st duke, who had it built, thought a canal would attract the new Dutch-born British king, William of Orange, who never visited. The Emperor Fountain, a shooting stream of water propelled almost 300 feet straight up, is visible in the distance. An imitation of one at Peterhof in St. Petersburg, it was installed in 1844 by the 6th duke to impress Russian Czar Nicholas, who also never arrived. He missed an incredible sight.