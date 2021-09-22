Keeneland has two racing seasons: April and October. In the relative quiet of the fall meet, which runs Oct. 8 to 30 this year, the exquisite details of the facility really come into focus. Behind the ivy-covered limestone of the grandstand, a giant sycamore as old as the track itself presides over the storied paddock; by month’s end, the tree’s leaves will have shifted from green to gold. Navigating only 8,600 seats and a slower pace, you can take your time moving from betting window to bourbon bar to burgoo stand. (A cousin of Brunswick stew, burgoo pairs nicely with local distillations, and October is the perfect weather for it.)