Also in the lobby of the Gordon Hotel is the large-scale digital art installation titled “The Great Wall.” That installation is actually 21 constantly changing pieces (they’re on television screens) and was undertaken in partnership with the Harmonic Laboratory, an award-winning art collective also based in Eugene. Many of the works displayed were created by art students from the University of Oregon. There are also more than 160 pieces from 84 local artists (along with 75 additional pieces created by Obie Companies employees). Obie said he hopes all these mediums and makings inspire the work of his guests, even if it’s only for the short time they’re within the hotel’s walls.