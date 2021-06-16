This spring, the SLS Baha Mar, a luxury resort in the Bahamas, introduced a Travel With Confidence Program that looks very familiar. It includes an array of enhanced cleaning protocols, but there is one more thing: If you test positive for covid-19 during your stay, Baha Mar offers a quarantine with courtesy suite accommodations and a daily resort dining credit of $150 per person per day, for up to 14 days or until you receive a negative test result. If you want to leave earlier, Baha Mar will cover a private jet back to the U.S. mainland at no extra cost.