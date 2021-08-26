It was the first step of a trip that, even the week before we left, I didn’t think was going to happen. Besides airport strikes and weekend lockdowns in Lisbon, there was a new delta variant circulating around the globe. Yet with coronavirus test kits for the return trip, hotels and Airbnbs booked, and someone lined up to watch our dog, it seemed as if we were going. Writing this now from the safety of my own desk, I’m still amazed we managed to take two kids across the world in the middle of a travel summer fraught with restrictions and curfews. I’m honestly kind of surprised we went. We have been the ultimately masked family, the first people on board to get vaccinated, the ones who weren’t going to let their kids go to physical school in 2020 because of a schools superintendent who wanted everything open as usual. (At the 11th hour, hybrid opened up, and one kid grabbed that option; the other did distance learning all year.)