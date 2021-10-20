Say an airline quotes a misleading airfare on its site or is slow to issue refunds. What if instead of threatening it with a fine, the government takes away its ability to take off or land at certain airports? Landing slots, which are permission to operate flights at specific times at busy airports, are worth tens — and sometimes hundreds — of millions of dollars. Losing one could have a meaningful effect on an airline’s operation. And the possibility of losing one would provide a powerful incentive to take care of customers.