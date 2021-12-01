Your knuckles are white, gripping the wheel so tightly you feel you’re about to rip it off. You don’t see the traffic in front of you. All you see is red, not a cheery, festive hue: the color of pure rage. And you’re screaming at the top of your lungs, “If I have to tell you one more time to stop bickering, I swear by all the gods I am going to pull this car over right here, right now, and throw out every last present! Don’t make me do it!”