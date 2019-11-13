Closures could occur at one or both locations, with crews locking gates across the highway.

The agency in a statement said that the heavy rainfall during the winter of 2017 caused significant landslides at many spots along Highway 1 and asked for patience during any closures.

In one major landslide, 6 million cubic yards (4.6 million cubic meters) of dirt and rocks covered a quarter-mile (0.4-kilometer) of the two-lane highway.

