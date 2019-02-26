A new measure by several short-term rental platforms prevents homeowners in 18 French cities from exceeding the maximum number of days per year they are allowed to rent their property. (Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images)

And on the 121st day, the Parisian pied-a-terre rental went dark.

Several short-term rental platforms — including Airbnb, TripAdvisor and HomeAway — now have a measure that prevents homeowners from renting out properties for more than the 120 days per year permitted by nearly 20 French cities. To force owners and guests to adhere to the law, the companies on Jan. 1 started to disable the booking calendar after the 120th reservation.

“You won’t be able to book [property that has reached the 120-day limit] for any date before 2020,” said Aurélien Perol, an Airbnb spokesman who represents France and Belgium. “And you won’t find it in the platform’s search while looking for available listings in Paris on any date in 2019.”

However, the company will honor reservations made before Jan. 1.

For more than four years, 18 French cities struggling with housing shortages have limited the number of days per year that owners can rent their unoccupied homes and apartments. If the owner breaches the law, the rental company could incur a penalty. The rule does not apply to hosts with second homes or who lease a room while they are in residence. Both types of arrangements can accept guests for the entire year.

The 120-day limit covers rentals in Paris, which is suing Airbnb over more than 1,000 allegedly unregistered listings, as well as Aix-en-Provence, Annecy, Bordeaux, Levallois-Perret, Lille, Lyon, Martigues, Menton, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Nice, Nimes, Roquebrune Cap Martin, Saint-Cannat, Saint-Paul de Vence, Sete, Versailles and Villeneuve-Loubet. In addition to the short-term rental heavyweights, Abritel and Le Bon Coin will also employ the blocking tool.

France is not the only tourist destination to rein in the marketplace for short-term rentals, which critics blame for such iniquities as rising rents, an exodus of residents and a loss of cultural authenticity. San Francisco, Washington and London have set the number at 90 days; Tokyo, Los Angeles and Toronto allow 180 days. At the start of the new year, Amsterdam halved its limit from 60 to 30 days. And in Spain, the mayor of Palma de Mallorca outright banned the practice.

