Since Sunday night, the city that never stops partying has turned somber after a gunman killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 spectators during a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip.
Packs of news cameras, police and investigators abound. A memorial with balloons, devotional candles, flowers and signs has materialized near the site on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Meanwhile, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, all hotels, casinos and attractions are open. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, from which gunman Stephen Paddock fired on attendees at the nearby Route 91 Harvest festival, is accepting reservations for rooms and performances, and all of its restaurants are serving guests and gamblers. Only the 32nd floor, the staging ground of the shooter, is off-limits.
The property canceled the Tuesday-night performance of “Michael Jackson One,” but expects the show to return Friday after two originally scheduled dark days. Ticket holders will receive automatic reimbursement.
Visitors in cars might run across several road closures and detours, especially on Las Vegas Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Sunset Road. At Mandalay Bay, a front-desk employee directed drivers to the self-parking lot instead of the main entrance.
Travelers reluctant to visit Vegas so soon after the tragedy should check with their airline about relaxed rebooking rules. United, for one, is waiving the change fee for passengers departing through Oct. 6. The carrier will forgo the fare difference if you book the same cabin class and cities and fly by Oct. 13.
Police say Las Vegas gunman planned 'extensively,' used cameras to monitor police as they approached
