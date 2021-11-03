I’m in a predicament similar to Moss’s. I’m supposed to fly to Lisbon, then to the Azores later this month. From there, I’m planning to travel around Europe and North Africa. Each country has its own entry and testing requirements. But, unlike Moss, I’m not dealing with a cruise line or tour operator, and there’s no travel agency involved. So far, I’ve relied on official information from the airline, TAP Air Portugal, and tourism officials. I’ve also found a few extra resources that can answer some of the more difficult questions.