How much should you pay? Ideally, a PCR or antigen test should cost nothing. But you may pay a price for a free test. I found two clinics in Long Beach, Calif., to do free PCR tests before my recent flight to Portugal. They promised results in 48 to 72 hours, but clinic workers said it should only take two days, at most. Portugal requires PCR tests be taken within 72 hours before entry. I also took a $175 test through Sameday Health that promised results within 12 hours. Travelers have reported an abundance of similar same-day testing options in their areas.