Though we have a wealth of information at our disposal, it can be hard to locate or decipher. Protocols are disseminated like dandelion fluff on a breezy day. Once you track down the regulations, they can be difficult to understand, especially if they were written in the country’s native language or in bureaucratese. To complicate matters, sometimes travel providers offer conflicting advice, even within the same company. I experienced this recently when I helped a Spain-bound friend determine whether she needed her negative test result within 72 hours of departure or arrival — an 11-hour gap, when she factored in her Paris layover. We separately contacted Delta, her airline, and received different answers. An agent told me “arrival,” which Spain’s tourism office confirmed. Yet, Sophie still had to present her test result when she checked in, at the time of departure.