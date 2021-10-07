But although Anchorage is indeed wonderful, it’s at least a few hours’ drive from some of the best bucket-list adventures that Alaska can provide, including hiking on thousands-of-years-old glaciers, watching gravity-defying whales heave themselves out of the water and reeling in halibut so large that folks at home will think your claim is fishy. If you don’t want to spend a large portion of your vacation in a car (if you can even find one to rent, because there’s a massive shortage in Alaska this year), Anchorage might not be the best base.