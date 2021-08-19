The day before, I had walked more than a mile atop those stone ramparts, built between the 12th and 17th centuries and encircling the Old City. As I wound my way around and up and down stairways and across battlements, I could see up close contemporary residential life. Just over the city walls, I spotted schoolyards, laundry hanging on the line and balconies with flowerpots, and I heard the sounds of dogs barking and people chatting in the shade. Farther out, the bright blue Adriatic Sea stretched beyond the rows of red-tile roofs and baroque buildings. The glittering water looked particularly inviting on this steamy afternoon and provided a ready reminder that Dubrovnik has been a maritime town since its founding in the 7th century.