Let’s start with Enchant, a holiday light installation making its debut this year at the Las Vegas Ballpark. It has the look and feel of a European Christmas market. Depending on their mood, visitors can purchase cocoa or cocktails, along with chocolates and other sweet treats, as they stroll the displays of handcrafted goods made by local artisans. A dazzling light maze and ice-skating trail sit below, on the field where the Aviators — the city’s Triple-A team — play in the summer.
I’m barely into the light maze when one anxious elf approaches and tells me an unlocked gate has set off a panic; the elf says all of Santa’s reindeer are loose and it’s up to me to help. This is the “Great Search,” this year’s theme. I’m handed a card that looks like a lottery scratch-off ticket. The goal is to navigate the maze and locate each of Santa’s nine reindeer, scratch off the box near each reindeer’s name and complete the search. So I set out to save Christmas.
I visited Enchant on Paws & Claus night, when hundreds of Las Vegans brought their furry family members to see Santa and be photographed with the lights. Not only were there dozens of dogs decked out in holiday sweaters, but there was also a bulldog parade, as well as a Labrador rescue known as Benny the Ice Skating Dog (famous for entertaining Vegas Golden Knights fans at hockey games), who was showing off his skating skills on the ice trail. And I can say Benny is a much better skater than I am.
“People want the holidays again,” Kim Scott, general manager of Enchant Las Vegas, tells me as I tour the grounds. “The lights, the sights, the sounds and the smells of Christmas are soothing to a lot of people.”
Although seasonal events such as Enchant are common in other cities — it also operates installations in D.C., Dallas and St. Petersburg, Fla. — Las Vegas is just starting to embrace full-blown Christmas mode.
In the past couple of weeks, country stars Shania Twain, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and the trio of Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn all performed in Las Vegas, and Carrie Underwood debuted her residency in the Resorts World Theatre. But Vegas has always had stars; it’s the seasonal pop-ups that have been an afterthought — until now.
Bar owners and casino operators only recently realized that they could wrangle up locals, stay out of the red and pull in a lot more green by stringing up some lights, crafting a witty cocktail menu and creating an Instagrammable, holiday-themed pop-up experience.
“Recent years have seen an increase in holiday-themed and inspired pop-ups to celebrate the season,” says H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Though the city is no stranger to seasonal cheer, he says, the expanding calendar of December activities complements the Vegas experience.
Now, long-running holiday staples such as Ethel M’s Holiday Cactus Garden, where you’ll find cactuses draped in colorful lights and arguably the city’s best hot chocolate; Glittering Lights, a 2½-mile drive-through light display at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway; the Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan; and the Bellagio conservatory’s whimsical holiday display have been joined by dozens of temporary seasonal attractions.
Pastry chefs at the Aria Resort and Casino, for example, spent 200 hours this year baking and shaping fondant to create a holiday display made of sugar and chocolate. It includes trees made of macarons, a doughnut tower, and a giant snow globe crafted from 200 sugar panels with a six-foot-tall gingerbread man inside.
The holiday pop-up that started it all just two years ago is housed in the city’s most legendary blues bar. The Sand Dollar Lounge, a nondescript dive bar in an office park, is famous for being a spot where musicians show up and perform impromptu. Over the years, lucky visitors have caught Mick Jagger, George Thorogood and B.B. King there.
Today, it’s the Miracle on Spring Mountain.
I’ve settled in at a table in a Hanukkah-themed space and ordered a drink called the SanTaRex, a tequila and mezcal cocktail served in a tiki mug featuring a T. rex in a Santa hat. “Great for the ’gram,” the bartender says as she slides it toward me. “Absolutely,” I respond, taking it back to my table to snap a couple of photos.
Miracle is what all other holiday bars here try to measure up to. Nearly every square inch of the place is gift-wrapped and decked out in festive lights and decorations. The walls are plastered in red plaid and snowflake wrapping paper. A shuffleboard table now doubles as a stand for several Christmas trees. Stockings are hung on the DJ booth with care, while gift boxes are suspended in the air. Miracle is quite the sight, and it’s bringing in visitors.
It’s Monday, and tonight’s band is just setting up, but the place is already packed. There is a group of four wearing matching Mickey Mouse holiday sweaters, a guy in a tall, pointy elf hat and others sporting holiday costumes. Masks are still part of everyone’s outfit here.
“Historically, Vegas is pretty dead between Thanksgiving and Christmas. But obviously that is not the case for us,” says co-owner Anthony Jamison, who got the idea for Miracle after visiting a holiday-themed bar in San Francisco. “We’re as busy as we could possibly be. It’s pretty intense.”
Jamison expected Miracle to be a success when it debuted for five weeks in 2019, but he never imagined how much of a success. Profits are four times higher than normal during Miracle. As a result, it has spawned a bunch of copycats. But that doesn’t bother Jamison. Not one bit.
“Really no one bar can handle the demand for Christmas,” he says. “There is plenty to go around.”
Similar scenes can be found throughout Las Vegas at locations such as the Bad Elf pop-up at Shady Grove Lounge in the off-Strip Silverton Casino or at Resorts World, where a six-month-old speakeasy-style bar called Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den has been reimagined as Here Christmas Kitty, with icicle lights dripping from the ceiling.
Even larger resort companies are also getting in on the act. Station Casinos, which caters to locals, has introduced two holiday pop-ups on opposite ends of the Las Vegas valley. They’re popular targets for millennials and anyone else who wants to spice up their going-out routine with a holiday-themed cocktail.
“Welcome to Tinsel Town,” says the hostess as I walk through a lighted tunnel at the Merry Crimson pop-up at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa. After spending several nights inside with lights overhead, I choose to sit poolside tonight under the stars.
While groups gather and pose for photos in cozy igloos and warm themselves near a firepit, I mull over the cocktail menu — a creative list with 15 specialty drinks with names such as Polar Espress(o) and Don’t Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle. Boozy chocolate milk shooters are served in gingerbread cookie shot glasses, while nine Grey Goose holiday shots come in Christmas bulbs and arrive in a sleigh. It’s a chilly evening, so kicking it off with a spiked hot cocoa from a roaming beverage cart seems the ideal choice.
As is the case with most holiday pop-ups, Merry Crimson is immersive and filled with numerous photo nooks and surprises, including a live elf on a shelf. “It’s like stepping into Santa’s Workshop but with adult beverages and photo moments from the minute you walk in,” explains Joe Yalda, Red Rock’s vice president of guest experiences.
And it’s hard to argue with that. It’s just what Las Vegas needed: a little extra cheer to end the year.
Please Note
Potential travelers should take local and national public health directives regarding the pandemic into consideration before planning any trips. Travel health notice information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's interactive map showing travel recommendations by destination and the CDC's travel health notice webpage.
Could GoFundMe campaigns save our cultural collections? Las Vegas’s Pinball Hall of Fame is banking on it.
If you go
What to eat
Miracle on Spring Mountain
3355 Spring Mountain. Rd.
702-485-5401
The Sand Dollar Lounge is transformed into a holiday-themed pop-up with cocktails, pizza and live music. Through Jan. 1. Must be 21 or older. Open daily 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. Drinks from $13, pizzas from $11. Free admission.
Merry Crimson at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
11011 W. Charleston Blvd.
702-797-7873
This holiday-themed pop-up bar features endless photo spots and numerous spirited cocktails. Merry Crimson offers seating indoors as well as outdoors in cabanas, at couches with fire pits, and in igloos. Through Jan. 1. Must be 21 or older. Open Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight. Drinks from $17. Free admission.
What to do
Enchant Christmas
1650 S. Pavilion Center Dr.
A winter wonderland in the style of a European Christmas market, Enchant features a light maze, ice-skating trail and a village with food, drinks and vendors selling handcrafted goods. Located at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Through Jan. 2. Open Sunday to Thursday 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 4:30 to 11:30 p.m. General admission from $20 per adult, from $19 per child ages 3 to 17, 2 and under free.
Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan
3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
702-698-6797
The Cosmopolitan has transformed its Boulevard Pool into an ice rink and wintry escape where guests can roast s’mores and enjoy craft cocktails. Through Jan. 2. Open noon to 11 p.m. daily Dec. 18 through Jan. 2 and until midnight Dec. 24 and 25. All-day skate rental $30 per person; locals, military and first responders with valid ID $20 (Monday to Thursday).
Ethel M Chocolates ’ Holiday Cactus Garden
2 Cactus Garden Dr., Henderson
800-438-4356
Now celebrating its 28th season, Ethel M’s three-acre cactus garden comes alive in a sea of lights. Grab a hot chocolate and stroll through the garden, which features numerous twinkling bulbs. Through Jan. 2. Open nightly 5 to 10 p.m. Free admission.
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Decked out for the holidays, the conservatory in the resort’s lobby features a 42-foot-tall fir tree sparkling with thousands of lights, a polar bear display, a sleigh and a Swiss chalet. Holiday show through Jan. 1. Open daily 24 hours. Free.
Glittering Lights
7000 Las Vegas Blvd. N.
702-222-9777
Nevada’s largest holiday drive-through light show features millions of lights along a 2½-mile course on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Through Jan. 9. Open Sunday to Thursday 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 4:45 to 10 p.m. Costs $25 per vehicle weekdays; $35 per vehicle weekends, holidays and Dec. 19 to Jan. 1.
Information
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted travel domestically and around the world. You will find the latest developments at washingtonpost.com/coronavirus