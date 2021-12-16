I’m barely into the light maze when one anxious elf approaches and tells me an unlocked gate has set off a panic; the elf says all of Santa’s reindeer are loose and it’s up to me to help. This is the “Great Search,” this year’s theme. I’m handed a card that looks like a lottery scratch-off ticket. The goal is to navigate the maze and locate each of Santa’s nine reindeer, scratch off the box near each reindeer’s name and complete the search. So I set out to save Christmas.