According to the suit, the co-pilot acknowledged to Steinaker that the iPad was streaming from a camera in the bathroom but asserted it was a new security measure.

Southwest says it will not comment in detail on the suit but denies placing cameras in the lavatories in aircraft.

The suit was originally filed in 2018 and announced Saturday by lawyers for Steinaker and her husband, who is also a Southwest flight attendant.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD