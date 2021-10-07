Norman Maclean, the author I most associate with Montana, exalts the virtues of packing in the final story in his “A River Runs Through It” collection. One of the stars of “USFS 1919” is Bill Bell, the Forest Service ranger and head packer who is idolized by the youthful protagonist. “Every profession has a pinnacle to its art,” Maclean wrote. “In the hospital it is the brain or heart surgeon, and in the sawmill it is the sawyer who with squinting eyes makes the first major cut that turns a log into boards. In the early Forest Service, our major artist was the packer, as it usually has been in worlds where there are no roads. Packing is an art as old as the first time man moved and had an animal to help him carry his belongings.”