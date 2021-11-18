The famed Polish composer and his French lover, a novelist known by her male pen name, spent the winter of 1838 at this former Carthusian monastery in Valldemossa. When he wasn’t complaining about the rain and the food, Chopin composed his Op. 28 Preludes on a local piano. His own Pleyel upright was impounded by customs, then hauled by donkey over the mountains, finally arriving shortly before he left Mallorca. It’s now on display with letters, drawings and other memorabilia. Tickets about $6 adults, about $3 for children under 10.