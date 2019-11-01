Other Mexican cities charge tourists indirectly through hotel or airport-use taxes.

But the Baja Sur tax will be charged directly to tourists and will be payable at kiosks located at airports.

The state said the tax is for “use of Infrastructure” and will be used for “social service works.”

Tourist resorts in Mexico are often surrounded by poor, outlying communities. In the past, resorts have been criticized for doing little to benefit surrounding populations.

