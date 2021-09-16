Why to go: The U.P., as it’s called, seems a world apart. It’s relatively remote (in fact and in mood) at a time when most everything feels overly connected. If you crossed the Mackinac Bridge in the fog, then heard the word “sowna” (sauna) spoken or read pannukakku (Finnish pancakes) on a menu, you could be forgiven for feeling as if you had arrived in another country. Even the denizens have a name: Yooper, which was added to Merriam-Webster in 2014. Because of its physical separation and history, the U.P. has evolved with a distinct culture. It puts the insular in peninsular. Within those buffered confines, the foods, traditions and languages of Cornish and Finnish copper miners, French Canadians and Native Americans burrowed in together within deep snow and deeper forests.