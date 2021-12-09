The final stop on my reverse tour is in the school’s Olin Library. On the occasion of his 40th class reunion in 1991, Rogers donated one of his trademark sweaters, most of which were hand-knit by his mom, and a pair of blue tennis shoes to the school. They are housed in the library’s archives most of the year to protect them from light damage; other artifacts, such as photos, personal papers and books, are on display in the library year-round. (Building access is restricted to students through the end of the semester, but all of the items may be seen by appointment.) The signature sweater and sneakers are on public view annually during the month of March.