A couple of days after the Moss Park debacle, for which I take the blame, I received an unexpected invite to spend the afternoon at Treasure Island, one of Florida’s gulf beaches. This is the outdoor milieu in which I really thrive, and it seems as if finding your nature, out of all the types of nature there are, is one way to unlock its magic. Sure enough, while floating on the warm water, with my ears under it so I could listen to the ocean, I felt a lot of the darkness of the past few months lift.