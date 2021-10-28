It’s hard to imagine today that the 22,700 acres that make the massif of La Clape used to be an island, but the wooded valleys, vineyards and stony fields covered by garrigue — the typical Mediterranean landscape consisting of low trees and bushes — are in fact dotted with underground water tunnels. With the sea in the distance, the Gouffre de l’Oeil Doux (Soft-eyed Chasm), a stunning emerald-colored lake surrounded by towering white limestone cliffs, is the most striking evidence of the intricate subterranean water network. From the parking spot, it’s an easy 20-minute walk through the low vegetation toward the top of the cliffs that envelop the still-water sinkhole. Even though the water appears inviting and refreshing, it is forbidden to jump or dive. Rumor has it that the mysterious hole is filled with seawater, but no one has been able to identify its source.