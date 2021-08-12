For nearly 15 years, Wilbrink has guided walks from the village of Paesens, adjacent to Moddergat. The villages’ combined population is 450. He starts tours at the headquarters of his nonprofit group Oan ‘e dyk, Frisian for “on the dike,” whose aim is to help preserve the area’s natural surroundings. It’s housed in a former church meeting building across the street from the grass-covered dike that runs along the Wadden Sea. We knew we had found the address when we saw a patio lined with dozens of pairs of old stained sneakers in various shapes and sizes, which Wilbrink rents out to walkers. (Around the corner is the pride of Paesens, the huge Saint Antonius Church, built in 1250 as a Catholic church, and in 1580 converted to Dutch Reformed.)