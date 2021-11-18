I should note here that genever is a complex spirit category. In 2008, the European Union granted it protected geographical indication, the same standard as Champagne and cognac. It established genever as a product that can be made only in Holland, Belgium and small regions of France and Germany. Today, E.U. law defines several styles of genever, including jonge (young) and oude (old). Dutch law further defines korenwijn, which can omit juniper altogether. Here’s where it can get tricky: Jonge and oude aren’t indications of age, but of recipe. Oude, the Old World style, has to contain at least 15 percent malt wine but can contain more, while jonge, a newer style, can contain no more than 15 percent malt wine but often contains less. All genever must have some measure of juniper. It can be aged, but that’s not a requirement. Today, an estimated 98 percent of genever sold is jonge. But traditional styles are making a comeback as smaller distilleries emerge.