A less-known side of Southern culture is on display at the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, which was founded at a Jewish summer camp in Mississippi, then closed for nearly a decade before reopening this May in New Orleans. “It was started in an effort to preserve the disappearing small-town Jewish communities all over the South,” said executive director Kenneth Hoffman. After watching an introductory film, visitors browse treasures, including an 1885 crazy quilt made by the Jewish Ladies’ Sewing Circle in Canton, Miss., who raffled it off to fund its local synagogue.