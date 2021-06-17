Sun-seeking vacationers are arriving to a spate of new attractions. The year’s creative headliner is immersive art center Superblue, which opened May 20 across from the private Rubell Museum in the Allapattah neighborhood. Superblue’s first exhibition, “Every Wall Is a Door,” is a color-drenched, digital wonderland by artists Es Devlin, teamLab, and James Turrell. Visitors walk through and into art pieces, which include Devlin’s mirrored maze “Forest of Us,” and a virtual waterfall that parts just before flowing across your feet.