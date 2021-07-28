Los Angeles’ wealth of outdoor activities has been key to that recovery, Burke said. As in other cities, the pandemic brought fresh air to the fore. It’s a trend that will probably continue: In July, Los Angeles County announced an indoor mask mandate in response to rising coronavirus cases fueled by the delta variant. Visitors seeking outdoor experiences have a lot to choose from, including the recently completed 13-mile Park to Playa Trail, which links parks and cycling paths from Crenshaw to the beach. Forest bathing has taken off at the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, and in November, the arboretum will unveil Lightscape, a mile-long installation with fountains and thousands of twinkling lights.